The Greenville Comets baseball team hosted Gillespie Monday. The teams battled for 10 innings before Gillespie emerged victorious 5-3.

Rowdy Sussenbach had three hits and drove in all three of the Comet runs. Cohen Alstat scored twice.

Alstat pitched the first six and one-third innings, giving up three runs and striking out three. Ben Hutchinson was on the mound three and one-third innings and yielded two runs.