Eleven From Junior High Going To State Track Meet

Eleven junior high athletes from Bond County Unit 2, coming out of the Greenville and Pocahontas schools, have qualified for this weekend’s IESA state track meet.

They performed extremely well at the sectional meet held Saturday at North Mac.

Jana Glisson was sectional champion in the 8th grade girls discus with a throw of 81 feet, one inch.

Payton White also won a sectional title by placing first in the 8th grade girls 100 meter dash with a time of 13.13 seconds.

The 4 by 100 8th grade girls relay team was second at the sectional. Runners were Kenzi Stefanisin, Grace Cook, Miley Matthews, and Payton White.

The local team had three second place finishers. They included Wynn Wilson in the 8th grade boys 800 meter run, Claire Glisson in the 7th grade girls shot put, and Lukas Jefferson in the 7th grade boys hurdles.

Milan Hustedde placed third in the 8th grade girls shot put and Jana Glisson was fifth in the same event.

Josh Hilmes turned in a fourth place finish in the 7th grade boys pole vault, and Cylas Smith was fifth in the 7th grade boys high jump.

The state meet is Friday and Saturday in Peoria.