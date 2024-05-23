GHS Arlen Parker Student Athletes For May

Arlen Parker Student-Athlete Award winners at Greenville High School for May were seniors Kaitlyn Washburn and Nathan Heckman.

Kaitlyn played volleyball and softball, and was a manager for girls basketball. Her grade point average was 3.921.

Kaitlyn is the daughter of Dot Washburn and Mike Washburn.

Nathan played baseball for the Comets and had a grade point average of 3.51.

He is the son of Teresa and Scott Heckman.

Attending the ceremony to honor the two students was Ryan Champ, representing a sponsor of the program, Bradford National Bank.