GHS Hosting Girls Soccer Regional

The Lady Comets are one of four teams in their own IHSA Class 1A soccer regional, which will be played Friday, May 10 and Tuesday, May 14.

Greenville will play Southwestern at 4 p.m. May 10, and that will be followed by Staunton against Gillespie.

The two winners meet for the regional championship at 4:30 p.m. May 14 on Tom Doll Field.

The Greenville Regional champion advances to the Riverton Sectional and will play at 4 p.m. Friday, May 17.

Teams in the Greenville and Hillsboro regionals were seeded as a group. Alton Marquette was seeded first and the Lady Comets second, followed by Staunton, Litchfield, Hillsboro, Carlinville, Gillespie and Southwestern.