Greenville High Track Teams In Conference Meet

The boys and girls South Central Conference track and field meets were held Tuesday at North Mac.

The Greenville High School boys placed eighth with 41 points, and the Lady Comets were 10th with eight points.

The Comets had three second place finishes. Two of them were Michael Wilson in the 1600 meter run and 3200 meter run. Gavin File finished second in the 110 meter hurdles.

Matriccs (may-tricks) Green was fourth in the 200 meter dash, Mason Price, fifth in the shot put, and File, fifth in the pole vault.

In the girls competition, Lady Comet Mia Bellegante was second in the 100 meter hurdles.

Litchfield won the boys team championship and the girls title went to North Mac.