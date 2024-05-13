GU Softball Panthers In National Tournament

The Greenville University softball women won the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament Saturday and have earned an automatic berth in the NCAA Division III National Tournament.

Regionals will be held Thursday through Saturday and the Panthers have been assigned to the one at Washington University in St. Louis.

Four schools are in the double elimination regional. Joining Greenville and Washington University are Grinnell from Iowa and Belhaven from Mississippi.

GU went into the final day of the SLIAC tournament needing to win one of two games against Fontbonne. The Fontbonne women beat Greenville 3-1 in the first contest, setting up a winner-takes-all game.

The Panthers took the lead early with a first inning run in the championship game. Madi Case scored on a hit by Valerie Greenley. Fontbonne tied the score with a tally in the second inning.

It remained 1-1 until the fifth. The Panthers scored what would end up being the winning run when Case drove in Josie Grunloh with a base hit.

GU added an insurance run in the seventh when Sydnee Garrett ripped a double to score Case.

Grunloh and Garrett finished with two hits apiece.

Sarah Salas was the winning pitcher, going six and one-third innings. She allowed four hits and one run, while striking out two. Marissa Bernal was credited with a save, retiring the two batters she faced in the seventh.

The Panthers enter the national regional tournament with a 34-8 record. The winner of the Washington U. regional will advance to the super regional round.