Highland Speedway 5-25 Results

Beautiful early summer weather, a great crowd and excellent car count made for an awesome night of racing Saturday at World Famous Highland Speedway. Ninety-one cars across five divisions competed for the checkered flag, with a 17-year-old from Jerseyville collecting his very first win in front of a big group of family and friends. Here’s the results from Saturday night’s racing event at Highland Speedway.

Steve Schmitt Chevy Buick GMC Super Late Model Division

#52 Matt Bailey of Highland races from the 12th position to take the win! #4 Jordan Suhre of Alhambra #44 Blaze Burwell of Mt. Vernon, IL

O’Reilly Auto Parts Modified Division

#787 Cody Zobrist of Highland picks up his 2nd Feature win of the season #8T T.J. Eilers of St. Jacob #36 Brandon Roberts of Ashland, IL

Bel-O Cooling, Heating & Plumbing ProModified Division

#52JR Cole Knebel of Pocahontas #11B Aaron Blumenstein of Breese, IL with his best career finish #52 Billy Knebel of Pocahontas (Cole’s dad)

Donnewald Distributing Company Factory Stock Division

#30 Gage Walker of Jerseyville, IL the 17yo picks up his first Feature win #36 Eric Harris of Trenton #9X Trevor Isaak of Highland

Warrior Division

#15 Mike Blumenstein of Breese #51 Jacob Blumenstein of Breese (Mike’s son) 21R Camden Rakers of Beckemeyer

The next race at Highland Speedway is Saturday, June 1st for the Without Limits 20, an autism awareness event featuring $3250 to win Micro Sprints along with Modifieds, ProModifieds and Factory Stocks. $15 Grandstand tickets, kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult Grandstand ticket, students 13-18 are $5 and Pit Passes for this event are $35.

