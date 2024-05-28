Highland Speedway 5-25 Results

Beautiful early summer weather, a great crowd and excellent car count made for an awesome night of racing Saturday at World Famous Highland Speedway. Ninety-one cars across five divisions competed for the checkered flag, with a 17-year-old from Jerseyville collecting his very first win in front of a big group of family and friends. Here’s the results from Saturday night’s racing event at Highland Speedway.
Steve Schmitt Chevy Buick GMC Super Late Model Division
- #52 Matt Bailey of Highland races from the 12th position to take the win!
- #4 Jordan Suhre of Alhambra
- #44 Blaze Burwell of Mt. Vernon, IL
O’Reilly Auto Parts Modified Division
- #787 Cody Zobrist of Highland picks up his 2nd Feature win of the season
- #8T T.J. Eilers of St. Jacob
- #36 Brandon Roberts of Ashland, IL
Bel-O Cooling, Heating & Plumbing ProModified Division
- #52JR Cole Knebel of Pocahontas
- #11B Aaron Blumenstein of Breese, IL with his best career finish
- #52 Billy Knebel of Pocahontas (Cole’s dad)
Donnewald Distributing Company Factory Stock Division
- #30 Gage Walker of Jerseyville, IL the 17yo picks up his first Feature win
- #36 Eric Harris of Trenton
- #9X Trevor Isaak of Highland
Warrior Division
- #15 Mike Blumenstein of Breese
- #51 Jacob Blumenstein of Breese (Mike’s son)
- 21R Camden Rakers of Beckemeyer
The next race at Highland Speedway is Saturday, June 1st for the Without Limits 20, an autism awareness event featuring $3250 to win Micro Sprints along with Modifieds, ProModifieds and Factory Stocks. $15 Grandstand tickets, kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult Grandstand ticket, students 13-18 are $5 and Pit Passes for this event are $35.
