KPD Offers Blue Jay Days Instruction

For the second year, the Kingsbury Park District is offering youngsters, entering first grade through eighth grade, instructions during what is being called Blue Jay Baseball and Softball Days.

Park District Recreation Programmer Kayla Curry said the coaches of the Blue Jays will be partnering with the KPD to offer two sessions. The first is June 10-13 from 9 to 11 AM at Jaycee Field, the second is June 17-20 from 9 AM to 11 AM at Jaycee Field. The program is for those entering first through eighth grade and the fee is $30.

The website can be accessed at KingsburyParkDistrict.com.