Lady Comet Soccer Team Honored

At a recent ceremony, the Greenville High School girls soccer team and players were honored for their outstanding spring season.

The Lady Comets finished 23-4-1 for the season, earned a South Central Conference co-championship, and won a regional title.

Awards were presented to individual players by Coach Chris Swift.

Katie Campbell was named most valuable player. Emma Veith won offensive player of the year, and Shayna Henderson was defensive player of the year.

Blue & White Awards were presented to Adyson Bearley and Erin Peppler, and Megan Ridens received the Game Changer Award.

Conference and sectional honors were also announced. In the South Central Conference, the GHS squad had four girls named to the first team. They were Henderson, Campbell, Bearley, and Natalie McCullough. Veith and Peppler made the second team and Haylee Hediger was on the third team.

Sectional recognition went to Campbell on the all-sectional team, Bearley as all-sectional honorable mention, Henderson on the all-sectional academic team, and McCullough on the all-sectional sportsmanship team.

This season’s Lady Comets earned the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award with a team grade point average of 3.58, the United Soccer Coaches Ethics and Sportsmanship Award, due to having no yellow or red cards during the season, and the United Soccer Coaches Team Pinnacle Award for having the combination of a winning percentage of over 75%, the team academic award and the team sportsmanship award.

Coach Swift advised that last year, only 38 high school boys and girls teams in the U.S. received the Pinnacle Award.

At the season-ending team program. Swift said it was a great season, not just because of what the players accomplished on the field, but also the work they put in off the field, and that is what I am most proud of.