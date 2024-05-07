Lady Comets Downed By Southwestern

The Greenville Lady Comets softball team scored early to take a lead at home last Friday but couldn’t hold on for the victory.

The GHS girls were in front 4-0, but Southwestern scored 11 times in the sixth inning. That was the final score, 11-4.

The Lady Comets had many hits on offense. Zoee Englert and Ava Potthast posted three apiece, players with two hits each included Emma Bingham, Haylee Clark, and Jayden Murphy.

The local team is wrapping up its regular season this week. It plays at Alton Marquette Tuesday afternoon, hosts Okawville Wednesday, and plays Mulberry Grove at the Greenville University softball field on Thursday. The Lady Comet Softball Tournament will be on Saturday, with games at 10 a.m. and noon.