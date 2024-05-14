Lady Comets Edged In Regional, Clark Sets HR Record

The Greenville softball Lady Comets saw their season come to an end Monday in the quarterfinal round of regional play.

They made the long trip to Lawrenceville and were edged 5-4 in eight innings.

GHS led 2-0 in the fourth inning, but Lawrenceville posted four runs in the fifth. The visitors tied the score with two tallies in the sixth, and the game went into extra innings.

The Lady Comets had the bases loaded with two outs in the top of the eighth, but couldn’t score. The Indians came up with the winning run in their half of the eighth.

Greenville High totaled 12 hits in the game. Haylee Clark produced three of those hits. Players with two each were Ava Potthast, Jayden Murphy and Holly Dunn.

Last Saturday, the Lady Comets hosted a tournament and lost games to Wesclin and Carlyle.

Sophomore Haylee Clark had a big season and set what is believed to be the record for most home runs hit in a Lady Comet campaign. She had a total of 10. Coach Steve Dannaman said it is believed the previous high was nine homers.

The Lady Comets concluded their 2024 season with a 14-18 record.