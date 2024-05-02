Lady Comets Softball Tournament May 11

The annual Greenville Lady Comet Softball Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, May 11.

Four teams are in the event: Carlyle, Greenville, Salem and Wesclin.

Two of the four games will be played at the Greenville High School field, with the other two games at the Greenville University field.

The opening games start at 10 a.m. with the Lady Comets playing Wesclin at the GHS field and Carlyle against Salem at GU.

Pairings for the second games will depend on first game results. It is known, the Lady Comets will play at GHS, and other contest will be at GU’s field. Both games will start around 12 noon.

The tournament champion will receive a plaque.