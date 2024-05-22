Park District Tennis Program Starts Soon

Local boys and girls are invited to participate in the Kingsbury Park District tennis program, which runs from June 3 through June 28.

KPD Recreation Programmer Kayla Curry said there will be three sessions; one at 9 AM for ages 5-7, one at 10 AM for ages 8-11, and 11 AM for ages 12 and up. Sessions will be at the Greenville University tennis courts. No experience is needed.

The fees to participate are $65 for in-district residents and $75 for out-of-district youths. Lessons will be held Monday through Thursday, with Fridays as rain dates.

Those interested should register as soon as possible online at KingsburyParkDistrict.com.