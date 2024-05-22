Park District Tennis Program Starts Soon

By
WGEL
-

Local boys and girls are invited to participate in the Kingsbury Park District tennis program, which runs from June 3 through June 28.

KPD Recreation Programmer Kayla Curry said there will be three sessions; one at 9 AM for ages 5-7, one at 10 AM for ages 8-11, and 11 AM for ages 12 and up. Sessions will be at the Greenville University tennis courts. No experience is needed.

Click below to hear more:

The fees to participate are $65 for in-district residents and $75 for out-of-district youths.   Lessons will be held Monday through Thursday, with Fridays as rain dates.

Those interested should register as soon as possible online at KingsburyParkDistrict.com.

Previous articleKPD Offers Blue Jay Days Instruction
Next articleComet Double Pairs Playing At State

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR