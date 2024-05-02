Scholar Bowl Blue Jays At State Friday

Friday is a big day for the Greenville Junior High scholar bowl team as it plays in the IESA state tournament.

The Blue Jays made it to state by earning a sectional championship Monday at home. They survived three tiebreaker rounds to claim the crown.

The state tournament will be held at the Peoria Civic Center with pool play, the third place and championship contests held in one day.

The Jays will play three matches in their pool. If they are one of the top two teams in the pool, they will play for one of the top four places in Class 2A.

Greenville finished fourth in the 2022 state tournament.

Head Coach Susan Corbus was asked what it says about her team to win the sectional like it did. She told us they stick with it, don’t give up, and they work harder than anyone else.

Students on the team are Wynn Wilson, Eli Sears, Natalie Goggin, Kilian Horihan, and Kellan Boudouris.

While none of the players went to state in 2022, Coach Corbus was there. She was asked if that is an advantage for this year’s state tournament. She said it helps as she’s able to describe it to the students to prepare them for what they’ll see and experience.

The Jays’ IESA record is 33-5.

Eight sectional champions will be at state in Class 2A. They have been split into two, four-team pools.

Greenville will play against Coal City at 1 p.m., Bradley Central at 2 p.m., and Springfield Franklin at 3 p.m. The first place pool squads will play for the state title, and the second place pool teams will play for third place. Both of those matches will be at 5 p.m.