Scholar Bowl Jays Win Sectional Going To State

In an exciting sectional tournament held at Greenville Junior High on Monday, the Greenville Blue Jays emerged victorious and will now compete in the IESA state tournament.

After the initial competition among the four teams was completed, there was a three-way tie for first and tiebreaker rounds had to be played to determine the sectional champion.

The teams faced each other again, being asked five toss-up questions. In the first round, Edwardsville Liberty bet Greenville, Greenville defeated Teutopolis and Teutopolis beat Liberty.

That sent the teams into the second round of toss-ups with Greenville defeating Liberty, Teutopolis downing the Blue jays and Liberty beating Teutopolis.

According to the IESA rules, the toss-ups from the tiebreaker rounds were added to see which team had the most. Greenville and Teutopolis each had nine, one more than Liberty.

That led to a tiebreaker round between the Jays and Teutopolis and five more toss-up questions. Greenville won three toss-ups to one to give them the sectional title.

During regulation play, the Blue Jays were 2-1. They narrowly defeated Liberty 260 to 250, lost to Teutopolis 295 to 205, and beat Flora 310 to 30.

In regulation play, Wynn Wilson led the Greenville team with 16 total toss-ups answered. Natalie Goggin answered eight and Eli Sears, six. In the tiebreaker rounds, all players contributed to answering toss-ups with Goggin totaling four, Wilson, three; Sears and Kilian Horihan, two each; and Kellen Boudouris one.

The Jays advance to the IESA Class 2A state tournament Friday at the Peoria Civic Center. They are in a pool with Coal City, Bradley Central and Springfield Franklin and will play all three on Friday afternoon.

If they are one of the top two winners in their pool, they will face teams coming out of the other pool for one of the top four places.

Greenville finished fourth in the state tournament in 2022.