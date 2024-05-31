Soccer Lady Comets Broke Records

The Greenville High School girls soccer team rewrote the school record book a few times this past season.

The Lady Comets posted an outstanding 23-4-1 record, setting a new mark for victories in a season.

The squad was South Central Conference co-champions and won the second regional in the program’s history.

Seniors Shayna Henderson and Katie Campbell concluded their soccer careers with first place standings in several individual categories.

Henderson proved herself to be the best goal keeper in school history with four records. They include shutouts in a season with 20, wins in a season with 23, shutouts in a career with 42 and wins in a career with 52. She is second all-time in saves with 522.

Campbell now has the most assists in a career with 37, and she is tied for the most assists in a season with 16.

Katie scored 99 points in her career, fourth best in school history, and tied for ninth in points for a season with 46.

Sophomore Emma Veith had a big offensive season. Her 22 goals tie her for third most in a campaign and 48 points are seventh best ever.

Veith has 34 goals in her two seasons, tying her for sixth; and 76 career points, tying her for 10th.

After the 2024 season, juniors Adyson Bearley and Erin Peppler are in the all-time Lady Comets top 10 for points in a career. Peppler is tied for eighth with 80 points, and Bearley, tied for 10th with 76 points.