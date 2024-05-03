Soccer Lady Comets Post 21st Win

The Greenville High School girls soccer team ended its regular season with 21 wins with a big victory Thursday night at home over Salem.

The Lady Comets rolled past the visitors 9-0 on Senior Night.

They led 5-0 at halftime and tacked on four goals in the second half while maintaining the shutout.

Katie Campbell had a great game with four goals and two assists.

Emma Veith and Adyson Bearley scored two goals apiece and Megan Ridens added one.

Bearley recorded two assists, and Ridens and Erin Peppler were credited for one each.

Shayna Henderson was in goal for the shutout, making two saves.

Prior to the game, the five senior players and their parents were recognized in a Senior Night ceremony. The players are Kinley Grove, Natalie McCullough, Shayna Henderson, Latie Campbell and Grace Leonhard.

The Lady Comets are 21-3 for the season and are now preparing for post season action.

Greenville hosts a regional tournament. The Lady Comets will play Southwestern at 4 p.m., Friday, May 10 in the semifinals. With a win, GHS will advance to the championship game on Tuesday, April 14.