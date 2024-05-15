Soccer Lady Comets Regional Champions

The Greenville High School girls soccer team won their own Class 1A regional championship Tuesday evening, in an exciting contest that came down to penalty kicks.

The Lady Comets defeated Staunton 2-1, claiming the victory in the extra sixth penalty kick.

It was 3 to 3 in penalty kicks when Natalie McCullough put the ball into the net for the final decision.

Staunton and GHS met twice during the regular season, splitting two close contests, so everyone anticipated another major battle. It was exactly that.

Both teams scored a goal in the first half, with Emma Veith recording the goal for the Lady Comets. Regulation time ended with the score still tied.

In the penalty kick phase, each team scored on three of the first five attempts. That led to a sixth try by each squad with McCullough scoring for GHS and Staunton missing its shot. Lady Comets also converting their penalty kicks were Erin Peppler, Megan Ridens and Katie Campbell.

Shayna Henderson played very well in goal for Greenville, making 11 saves during the game plus one penalty kick.

Coach Chris Swift said his girls played like they have all season, just fighting hard the entire game.

It was the first regional title for the GHS girls program since 2015. The Lady Comets advance to the Riverton Sectional, where they will play Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin at 4 p.m. Friday. Their record is 23-3-1.