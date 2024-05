The Mulberry Grove Aces are one of four teams in the Nokomis Class 1A Regional, which will be held next week.

The Aces play the host school, Nokomis, in a semifinal game Wednesday, May 15 at 4:30 p.m. The other semifinal game on May 14 is Hardin Calhoun against Ramsey.

The regional championship game is Thursday, May 16 at 4:30 p.m. in Nokomis. The champion will advance to the Carrollton Sectional.