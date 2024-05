The IHSA has assigned the Greenville Lady Comets softball team to the Newton Class 2A Regional Tournament.

They will play a quarterfinal game at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 13, taking a long trip to Lawrenceville.

If they win that game, the Lady Comets will battle top-seeded Newton at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 at Newton. The second game that day is Flora against Robinson.

The regional title game is on Friday, May 17 at 4:30 p.m. The champion moves on to the Greenville sectional.