Softball Lady Comets Knock Off Marquette

By
WGEL
-
Courtesy of Walker Photography

The Greenville High School varsity softball squad picked up its 12th win of the season Tuesday at Alton Marquette.

The final score was 8-3.

Kaitlyn Lurkins earned the pitching victory, striking out 11 Marquette batters.

The Lady Comets’ offense was successful.  Haylee Clark ripped a home run and drove in two runs.  Ava Potthast posted three hits and two RBIs,  Holly Dunn, two hits and one RBI; and Jayden Murphy, two RBIs.

The Lady Comets are set to play two games Thursday, both at the Greenville University field.  The first contest is at 4:15 p.m. against Mulberry Grove and the second one is scheduled for 6:15 against Vandalia.

 

Previous articleTrack Comets Compete in Gillespie Meet
Next articleBaseball Comets Defeat Marquette

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR