Softball Lady Comets Knock Off Marquette

The Greenville High School varsity softball squad picked up its 12th win of the season Tuesday at Alton Marquette.

The final score was 8-3.

Kaitlyn Lurkins earned the pitching victory, striking out 11 Marquette batters.

The Lady Comets’ offense was successful. Haylee Clark ripped a home run and drove in two runs. Ava Potthast posted three hits and two RBIs, Holly Dunn, two hits and one RBI; and Jayden Murphy, two RBIs.

The Lady Comets are set to play two games Thursday, both at the Greenville University field. The first contest is at 4:15 p.m. against Mulberry Grove and the second one is scheduled for 6:15 against Vandalia.