The Greenville Lady Comets softball team grabbed a home victory Tuesday afternoon.

The GHS girls beat Litchfield 6-3.

On offense, Emma Bingham had a three-hit game, Ava Potthast recorded two doubles, and EmmaLeigh Wilfong added two hits. Holly Dunn was credited with two runs batted in.

Wilfong was the winning pitcher, striking out five Litchfield batters.

The Lady Comets play at Christ Our Rock Lutheran Thursday and at Southwestern on Friday. Their next home game is Monday against Gillespie.