Tennis Comets Have Two Champs in Invitational

The tennis Comets of Greenville High School hosted a boys invitational tournament last week with Flora, Hillsboro, Teutopolis and Salem.

Two Comet doubles pairs won championships. Ivan (ee-von) Powell and Andrew Martin finished first in number one doubles, and Aidan Andris and Carter Manhart teamed up for the number two doubles title.

In a recent triangular match, GHS beat Civic Memorial 4-0 and was 2-2 against Alton Marquette.

The Comets also defeated Effingham St. Anthony 6-3 and Newton 8-1.

Winning in singles in those matches were Ivan Powell, Carter Manhart, Tayshaun Wells, Camden Walker and Aidan Andris. Doubles winners included the pairs of Manhart and Andris, Walker and Wells, and Andrew Martin and Powell.