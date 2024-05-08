Track Comets Compete in Gillespie Meet

The Greenville Comets were one of six teams in a boys track and field meet at Gillespie Tuesday.

Staunton won first place, two points in front of Carlinville. The Comets were sixth with 65 points.

Recording a first place finish for the Comets was Michael Wilson in the 800 meter run.

Gavin File place in the top four in three events. He was second in the 110 meter hurdles, third in the pole vault, and fourth in the 300 meter hurdles.

Other Comet finishes included Mason Price, third in the shot put; Conner Rodgers, third in the high jump; Dan Graham, fifth in the 1600 meter run; Evry Kelley, sixth in the discus; Tyler Battaglia, sixth in the long jump; and Nate Troemel, sixth in the 1600 meter run.

The Comets’ 4 by 400 relay crew placed second. Running the race were Battaglia, Sean Bush, Isaac Cruz and Wilson.