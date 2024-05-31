Wednesday Night Golf League at GCC – WEEK 3

On Wednesday, May 29th the Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League completed its 3rd week of league play. Below are the results.

L&B Flooring – 21

Branford Bank (Blue) – 51

Mike Ennen fires a fine score of Net 29 (7 under par) and newcomer to the league Brady Huber shooting a Net score of 33 (3 under par) leads their Bradford Bank Blue team to a convincing win over cellar dwellers L&B Flooring.

Bailey Real Estate – 37

Fred’s Greenhouse and Landscaping – 35

1st year league sponsor Bailey Real Estate improves their undefeated record to 3 and 0 as they narrowly defeated the always tuff to beat Fred’s Greenhouse team. Rick Blockyou playing for Bailey Real Estate was the top golfer in this group posting a Net score of 2 under par 34.

Bradford Bank (White) – 31



Sheriff’s Department – 41



Despite a fantastic round by Dusty Bauer playing for Bradford Bank (White) who shot a gross score of even par 36, Net 6 under par 30, they could not keep up with the Sheriff’s Department team losing by 10 points. Sheriff Jim Leitschuh had his officers ready to play as his entire team played well.

4th Street Lanes 2.0 – 24

Micks Auto Body – 48

A little trickery with the team pairings, Micks Auto Body pulls a rabbit out of a hat and doubles up last year’s league champions 4th Street Lanes 2.0 winning by a score of 48 to 24. Dave Ennen and Jeff Koontz were the top players for Micks Auto Body in their week 3 win.

WGEL – 38



4th Street Lanes – 34



WGEL “The best country in the country, 101.7 FM” outlasted John Helige’s 4th Street Lanes team winning by just 4 points. Both teams played well on Wednesday night, it really came down to the play of Denny Lloyd on the WGEL team who shot a Gross score of 1 under par 35 which equaled out to a Net score of 2 under par 34.

Supplied Energy – 40



Wall to Wall Furniture – 32



The youngster on the Supplied Energy team were plugged in on Wednesday night as they defeated the #1 team in the 2024 season Wall to Wall Furniture. Brad Perry, playing for Supplied Energy, was the top performer in this group, shooting a fine Net score of 4 under par 32. “Good Shooting Brad!!!”

Tad’s Troops – 31

PUB 36 – 41

The boys from Pocahontas, PUB 36, finally showed up in week 3 to get their first win of the young season, defeating Tad’s Troops by 10 points. John Karnowski was the standout golfer in this group, scoring his personal best 9-hole golf score. Karnowski shot a Gross score of 2 under par 34, the Net score after handicap was 6 under par 30. During John’s round he strung together 4 birdies in a row, posting birdies on holes number 3 through 6.

CURRENT STANDING AFTER 4 WEEKS OF LEAGUE PLAY

1. Wall to Wall Furniture 127 points 2. Bradford National Banks – BLUE TEAM 122 points 3. 4th Street Lanes 120 points 4. Sheriff’s Department 118 points 5. Bailey Real Estate 117 points 6. Supplied Energy 116 points 7. Tad’s Troops 115 points 8. Micks Auto Body 112 points 9. PUB 36 102 points 10. Fred’s Greenhouse & Landscaping 101 points 11. WGEL 98 points 12. 4th Street Lanes 2.0 96 points 13. Bradford National Bank – WHITE TEAM 89 points 14. L&B Flooring 79 points

Week 4 will be played on Wednesday, June 5th