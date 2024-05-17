Wednesday Night Golf League begins At GCC

On Wednesday, May 15th the Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League started its 2024 season. This year’s outstanding local sponsors are:

Returning Sponsors

* Micks Auto Body

* Bradford Bank – (Sponsoring 2 teams)

* L&B Flooring

* WGEL

* 4th Street Lanes – (Sponsoring 2 teams)

* Wall to Wall Home & Commercial Furnishings

* Fred’s Greenhouse & Landscaping

* PUB 36

* Supplied Energy

* Sheriff Jim Leitschuh

New Sponsors

* Bailey Real Estate

905 E. Harris Ave.

Greenville, IL. 62246

(618) 664-2400

* Tadd’s Troops

Playing in memory of Tadd Flowers

WEEK 1 – Played May 15th

L&B Flooring – 29

Tad’s Troops – 43

Mike Lawler, playing for Tad’s Troops, was the low net golfer on his team, shooting a net score of 1 under par 35. Tad’s Troops starts the season off well with a week one win.

Bailey Real Estate – 43

WGEL – 29

Ed Rainey shoots a net score of 2 under par 34 to help the newcomers of the Wednesday Night League, Bailey Real Estate

pick up a week one victory.

Bradford Bank (White) – 20

Wall to Wall Furniture – 52

This match was never close, Bradford Bank’s white team could not keep up with the very strong Wall to Wall Furniture team in week 1. Top golfer in this group was Ben Wayman (playing for Wall to Wall Furniture) shooting a net score of 2 under par 34.

4th Street Lanes 2.0 – 38

Branford Bank (Blue) – 34

This one was close, 2023 League Champions 4th St. Lanes 2.0 narrowly picks up a week one win over Bradford Banks blue team. Tim Weiss for 4th St. Lanes 2.0 was the shining star in this match shooting an impressive net score of 4 under par 32. Good shooting Tim!

Micks Auto Body – 29

4th Street Lanes – 43

The other 4th St. Lanes team, this one Captained by owner/operator John Helige picks up an impressive win over the always tuff to beat Micks Auto Body.

Supplied Energy – 46

PUB 36 – 26

Supplied Energy was definitely electric in week one as they took care of PUB 36 with little difficulty. Jay Haberer was the top golfer for the winning team posting a net score of 2 under par 34.

Fred’s Greenhouse and Landscaping – 24

Sheriff’s Department – 48

The Sheriff’s Department laid down the law on Wednesday night doubling up Freds Greenhouse 48 to 24. Sherriff Jim Leitschuh had his team ready to play in week one.

CURRENT STANDING AFTER 1 WEEK OF LEAGUE PLAY

1st – Wall to Wall Furniture – 52 points

2nd – Sheriff’s Department – 48 points

3rd – Supplied Energy – 46 points

4th – Bailey Real Estate – 43 points

5th – Tad’s Troops – 43 points

6th – 4th Street Lanes – 43 points

7th – 4th Street Lanes 2.0 – 38 points

8th – Bradford Bank (Blue) – 34 points

9th – WGEL – 29 points

10th – L&B Flooring – 29 points

11th – Micks Auto Body – 29 points

12th – PUB 36 – 26 points

13th – Fred’s Greenhouse – 24 points

14th – Bradford Bank (White) – 20 points

Week 2 will be played on Wednesday, May 22nd