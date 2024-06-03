47 Attend Comets Basketball Camp

The annual Comets Basketball Camp was held last week at the Greenville High School gymnasiums.

Forty-seven boys attended the camp, which was conducted by Coaches Todd Cantrill, Terry Swalley, Adam Doll and Sam Barber, and Comet players.

Awards were presented in three grade divisions.

In the third-fourth grade group, Carston Rainey was jump shot and rebound champ, Max Haston, free throw champ; Connel Neece, points champ; Harrison Dos Santos, assist champ; and Cam Groves, Mr. Comet.

In the fifth-sixth grade division, Grant Hollenkamp was jump shot and points champ, Tyler Goodson, free throw champ; Michael Sanchez, rebound champ; Kegan Coling, assist champ; and Dean Harley, Mr. Comet.

In the seventh-eighth grade group, Jackson Swalley was jump shot and assist champ, Grady Hessenauer, free throw champ; Hayden Hediger, points champ; Lukas Jefferson, rebound champ; and Easton Walker, Mr. Comet.

Coach Cantrill expressed his appreciation to The FNB Community Bank for sponsoring camp t-shirts.