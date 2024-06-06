6/15 Results From Highland Speedway

The weather was hot and so was the action on the race track Saturday night at World Famous Highland Speedway. Five divisions of cars packed the pits and the final checkered flag flew just after 10 PM for the Night of Destruction in front of a great crowd. Here’s the results from Saturday night’s racing event at Highland Speedway.

Steve Schmitt Chevy Buick GMC Super Late Model Division

1. #24H Mike Harrison of Highland

2. #52 Matt Bailey of Highland

3. #17R Todd Rehg of St. Jacob, IL

O’Reilly Auto Parts Modified Division

1. #24H Mike Harrison of Highland sweeps two divisions!

2. #87Z Zeb Moake of Freeburg, IL

3. #67 Austin Seets of Brighton, IL

Bel-O Cooling, Heating & Plumbing ProModified Division

1. #52JR Cole Knebel of Pocahontas

2. #63E Bret Eilerman of Highland

3. #01 Brett Cygan of St. Jacob, IL

Donnewald Distributing Company Factory Stock Division

1. #68 “Fatman” Terry McCann of Cottage Hills, IL

2. #9X Trevor Isaak of Highland

3. #30 Gage Walker of Jerseyville, IL

Midwest Throwback Sprint Cars

1. #2 Steve Thomas of Ludlow, IL

2. #43 Mike Wheat of Centralia, IL

3. #11 Scott Plew of Hutsonville, IL

Highland Speedway takes next weekend off, but returns on Saturday, June 29th for one of the biggest shows of the year – the DIRTcar Summer Nationals at World Famous Highland Speedway. What’s been billed as the “best stop on the entire Summer Nationals tour” is sure to be a sellout crowd. Get there early so you can make sure you get a seat. Super Late Models, Modifieds and Factory Stocks complete the schedule for that night.

And coming up in August, the very first visit from the World of Outlaws Late Models is on Wednesday, August 14th. Tickets go on sale this week on the MyRacePass website and app. You’ll want to buy your tickets early if you want a seat for what will be the biggest show in Highland Speedway history. $10,000 to win Super Late Models and $2,000 to win Modifieds will draw some of the best drivers in the country.

You can find Highland Speedway 24/7 on Facebook and Tik Tok. To see the full schedule, rules for the cars, track records and other information go to www.HighlandSpeedway.com.