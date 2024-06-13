GU Athletic Personnel Changes Made

Many changes have been made at Greenville University in the athletic department.

Former Athletic Director Tom Ackerman has been appointed Vice President For Athletics. He will continue to be women’s volleyball coach and will be involved in athletic fundraising.

The new athletic director is William “BJ” Schneck. He has 23 years of experience in a variety of roles with the GU athletic department.

Doug Faulkner is moving from a faculty position to serve as Associate Vice President and Chief of Staff for Athletics. He has been with the university for 37 years.

Stephanie Brant, GU’s Spirit Program director for the past two years, will also now be Associate Director of Athletics.

Rob Clark has a new role as Assistant Director of Athletics for Marketing and Engagement.

Johnny Garvilla and Brett Brannon are going from the advancement office to the athletic department to focus on reaching alums and friends for fundraising. Brannon, who is starting his 24th year at the college, will continue as head coach for men’s and women’s tennis.

Roy Mulholland will still be head women’s basketball coach but is moving from his faculty position to head men’s and women’s golf coach. Golf teams will begin competition in the 2025-2026 academic year.

Brian Patton, in his 31st year at GU, will add oversight of NCAA compliance to his responsibilities as head men’s and women’s cross country and track and field coach.

Emily Butler is now Senior Woman Administrator and assistant women’s volleyball coach and will continue to serve as head men’s volleyball coach.