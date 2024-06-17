GU Recognized With All-Sports SLIAC Award

Athletic successes this past school year have led to Greenville University receiving a prestigious honor.

GU earned the 2023-2024 St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s All-Sports Trophy.

The award recognizes the most successful school in all SLIAC-sponsored championship sports. The score is based on an average of each team’s finish, based on regular-season standings, or in team sports, their finish at the conference tournament.

Greenville University had an average score of nine, nearly 1.8 points higher than the next closest school.

The Panthers had seven first-place finishes, plus a share of a regular season title. They did not finish below fifth place in any of the 13 sponsored sports.

GU won championships in men’s and women’s cross country, indoor men’s and women’s track, outdoor men’s and women’s track, and women’s volleyball, plus men’s basketball shared a title. The softball women finished second and the women’s basketball and soccer teams were third.

Greenville is only the fifth SLIAC school to win the award, joining Fontbonne, Maryville, Webster, and Westminster.