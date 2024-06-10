Highland Speedway 6-8 Results

A busy night in Highland saw big crowds at both Schweizerfest and World Famous Highland Speedway with beautiful early summer weather being enjoyed by thousands. Four divisions put on a very competitive and efficient show with the final checkered flag flying before 10 PM. Here’s the results from Saturday night’s racing event at Highland Speedway.

The evening began with a ProModified makeup Feature from the May 18th race that was cut from the program. #88 Christian Lee of Sorento, IL picked up his very first Feature win.

Steve Schmitt Chevy Buick GMC Super Late Model Division

#6K The “Trenton Tornado” Michael Kloos of Trenton #24H Mike Harrison of Highland #7 Chad Zobrist of Highland

O’Reilly Auto Parts Modified Division

#787 Cody Zobrist of Highland picks up his 3rd Feature win of the season with a pass on the last turn #67 Austin Seets of Brighton, IL #4T Jake Trebilcock of Caseyville, IL

Bel-O Cooling, Heating & Plumbing ProModified Division

#52 Billy Knebel of Pocahontas #25X Kyle Helmick of Smithton, IL #2W Jason Walsh of St. Louis, MO

Donnewald Distributing Company Factory Stock Division

#9X Trevor Isaak of Highland #30W Gage Walker of Jerseyville, IL #68 “Fatman” Terry McCann of Cottage Hills, IL

The next race at Highland Speedway is Saturday, June 15th with Super Late Models, Modifieds, ProModifieds, Factory Stocks and the second visit from the Throwback Sprint Cars. $15 Grandstand tickets, kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult Grandstand ticket, students 13-18 are $5 and Pit Passes for this event are $35. There’s a bounce house for the kids provided by Gateway Bounce and the Junior Fan Club always has fun stuff for the kids to do.

Two dates you want to put on your calendar now because these will be absolute sellouts – Saturday, June 29th the DIRTcar Summer Nationals visits Highland Speedway for the 26th time and on Wednesday, August 14th the World of Outlaws Late Models rolls into Highland for the very first time. Tickets will go on sale for World of Outlaws on the MyRacePass app and website starting in about a week.

You can find Highland Speedway 24/7 on all the socials, Facebook and Tik Tok. They put up new content almost daily during the season. You can also find out more information about World Famous Highland Speedway – full schedule, rules for the cars, track records etc. at www.Highland Speedway.com.