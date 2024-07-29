Highland Speedway July 24 Results

The Madison County Fair was the place to be on Wednesday night as four divisions of cars competed in the Challenge of Champions in front of a huge crowd at World Famous Highland Speedway. A big name picked up his very first win at Highland and two track records were set in the ProModified and Pro-4 classes.

Here are the results from July 24th at the Madison County Fair.

Super Late Model Division

#52 Matt Bailey of Highland #24H Mike Harrison of Highland #T4 Adam Tischauser of Mulberry Grove

Modified Division

#36 Kenny Wallace of St. Louis, MO wins his first Feature at Highland #5 Owen Steinkoenig of Highland #87Z the “Z-Man” Zeb Moake of Freeburg, IL

ProModified Division

#25X Kyle Helmick of Smithton, IL plus sets new track record with 14.470 lap in qualifying #13 Zach Whaley of Hillsboro, MO #71 Joel Ortberg of Fenton, MO

Pro-4 Division $750 to Win

#98 Josh Hawkins of Imperial, MO also sets a track record with a 15.929 lap in qualifying #4G Logan Gegg of Ste. Genevieve, MO #111 Travis Fleming of Fairview Heights, IL

Highland Speedway is back in action this Saturday, August 3rd with Leaps of Love Night. Super Late Models, Modifieds, ProModifieds, Factory Stocks and KidzMods round out the program. Pits open at 3 PM and Grandstand at 5 PM for this show.

World Famous Highland Speedway is thrilled to announce that it will host its very first World of Outlaws Late Models race on August 14th with the Beat the Heat 40 by BEL-O. This monumental event marks a significant milestone for both the speedway and the surrounding community, bringing the excitement and prestige of the World of Outlaws to Highland for the first time in history.

Tickets for this event are selling fast, reserved seats are nearly sold out so go to MyRacePass dot com to secure your seat or campsite. You can also buy them locally at Woodcrest Small Engine in Highland.

You can find Highland Speedway 24/7 on all the socials, 27K on Facebook and 28K on Tik Tok. New content is uploaded almost every day. You can also find out more information about World Famous Highland Speedway – full schedule, rules for the cars, track records etc. at HighlandSpeedway.com.