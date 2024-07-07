7-13 Highland Speedway Results

A hot summer night led to some heated action on the track Saturday at World Famous Highland Speedway. Three new winners for 2024, two cars flipping over, and a huge local car count gave the big crowd plenty of things to cheer about. Here are the results from July 13th Points Night at World Famous Highland Speedway.

O’Reilly Auto Parts Modified Division

1. #95 the “Salty Dog” Rick Salter of Highland

2. #787 Cody Zobrist of Highland

3. #15 Chris Smith of Highland

BEL-O Heating, Cooling & Plumbing ProModified Division

1. #11 Alex Cygan of St. Jacob, IL

2. #52JR Cole Knebel of Pocahontas, IL

3. #01 Brett Cygan of St. Jacob, IL

Donnewald Distributing Company Factory Stock Division

1. #98 Gary Walker of Brighton, IL

2. #9x Trevor Isaak of Highland

3. #55LS Jason Smith of Imperial, MO

Advantage Nursing Micro Sprint Division

1. #65E Chad Elliott of Cottage Hills, IL

2. #1E Eric Braundmeier of Godfrey, IL

3. #8W Breanna Wirth of Waterloo, IL

Warrior Division

1. #74 Justin Adams of Shelbyville, IL

2. #15 Mike Blumenstein of Breese, IL

3. #51 Dan Blumenstein of Breese, IL

Highland Speedway is back in action this Saturday, July 20th with the 2nd Annual $1722 to win Josh Melton Memorial Factory Stock Special. Also on the schedule that night are Modifieds, ProModifieds and Warriors. Pits open at 3 PM and Grandstand at 5 PM for this show.

World Famous Highland Speedway is thrilled to announce that it will host its very first World of Outlaws Late Models race on August 14th. This monumental event marks a significant milestone for both the speedway and the surrounding community, bringing the excitement and prestige of the World of Outlaws to Highland for the first time in history.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome the World of Outlaws Late Models to Highland Speedway,” said Kurt Vonder Haar of Highland Racing LLC, the promoter for this race. “This event is not just a race; it’s a celebration of our community’s passion for racing. Hosting such a prestigious series is an honor, and we look forward to providing an unforgettable experience for both drivers and fans.”

Tickets for this historic event are on sale now and can be purchased at the MyRacePass app or website. You can also buy them locally at Woodcrest Small Engine in Highland. Due to the anticipated high demand, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early to ensure they don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

You can find Highland Speedway 24/7 on all the socials, 27K on Facebook and 28K on Tik Tok. New content is uploaded almost every day. You can also find out more information about World Famous Highland Speedway – full schedule, rules for the cars, track records etc. at HighlandSpeedway.com.