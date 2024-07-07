7-20 Results From Highland Speedway

Saturday night was a race to remember a young man taken far too soon. Joshua Melton, a Triad High School graduate of 2022, found joy in working as a graphic designer, drifting, dirt track racing, and spending time with his friends. In March 2023, Joshua tragically lost his life in a car accident. To honor his memory, his family and friends have organized this race.

The 2nd Annual Joshua Melton Memorial night featured four divisions of racing and a special $1722 to win Factory Stock race at World Famous Highland Speedway.

Here are the results from July 20th at World Famous Highland Speedway.

O’Reilly Auto Parts Modified Division

#95 the “Salty Dog” Rick Salter of Highland wins his 2nd in a row! #87Z the “Z-Man” Zeb Moake of Freeburg, IL #6 Jeremy Pate of Beckemeyer, IL

BEL-O Heating, Cooling & Plumbing ProModified Division

##52JR Cole Knebel of Pocahontas #15G Tommy Gaither of Alton, IL #9 Andrew Depper of Belleville, IL

$1722 22-Lap 22-Car Joshua Melton Memorial Factory Stock Race

#30 Gage Walker of Jerseyville, IL #9x Trevor Isaak of Highland #51R Danny Ripperda of Highland

Warrior Division

#24JR Nathan Gibson of O’Fallon, MO #16 Brenden May of Highland #15 Mike Blumenstein of Breese, IL

Highland Speedway is back in action on Wednesday, July 24th with the Challenge of Champions at the Madison County Fair. Super Late Models, Modifieds, ProModifieds and a special Pro-4 show will complete the program. Pits open at 3 PM and Grandstand at 5 PM for this show. So come on out, enjoy the racing and enjoy everything the Madison County Fair has to offer.

World Famous Highland Speedway is thrilled to announce that it will host its very first World of Outlaws Late Models race on August 14th with the Beat the Heat 40 by BEL-O. This monumental event marks a significant milestone for both the speedway and the surrounding community, bringing the excitement and prestige of the World of Outlaws to Highland for the first time in history.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome the World of Outlaws Late Models to Highland Speedway,” said Kurt Vonder Haar of Highland Racing LLC, the promoter for this race. “This event is not just a race; it’s a celebration of our community’s passion for racing. Hosting such a prestigious series is an honor, and we look forward to providing an unforgettable experience for both drivers and fans.”

Tickets for this event are on sale now and can be purchased at the MyRacePass app or website. You can also buy them locally at Woodcrest Small Engine in Highland. Due to the anticipated high demand, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early to ensure they don’t miss out on this historic race.

You can find Highland Speedway 24/7 on all the socials, 27K on Facebook and 28K on Tik Tok. New content is uploaded almost every day. You can also find out more information about World Famous Highland Speedway – full schedule, rules for the cars, track records etc. at HighlandSpeedway.com.