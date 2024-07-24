Comets Golf Scramble Results

The annual Comets Golf Scramble was recently held at the Greenville Country Club.
Thirty-six teams of four golfers played in one of two flights.
The first place team in Flight A consisted of golfers Cole Pickett, Gage Brauns, Mitch Vetter and Cody Summa. Second place was claimed by Josh, Robbie and Bob Donnewald, and Craig Heinzman.
In the B Flight, first place went to the team of John and Amber Helige, CJ Menker and Wayne Baldwin. Finishing second were Trevor, Nick, Larry and Daniel Suess.
All proceeds go the Comets boys basketball and baseball programs.
Sponsors for the golf scramble were:
Two Lane Rambler
Custom Wrenches
Langham Auctioneers
Greenville Family Dentistry
Jason Wiegman – State Farm
J & R Collision Center
Greenville Dairy Queen
Farmland Auto Glass Plus
Bradford National Bank
Belcher’s Power Equipment
West and Company, LLC
Hy-Tech Transmission
Supplied Energy
Midland States Bank
Thacker Insurance Service
Vision Ag
WGEL
Bond County Memorial VFW Post 1377
Enertech Global, LLC
BJ and Laurie Schneck
Kahuna’s Burgers and More
Field Level Ag
Chris Barth
Jace Keaster
Frank and Susan Watson
Doug and Nancy Ambuehl
Gary and Kathy Farnsworth
Preston Smith
Terry Burke
J & H Rensing Inc.
Maroon Bridal Company
4th Street Lanes
Niehaus Construction
Suess Farms
Big thank you to: Tessa Nestleroad, Melissa Cantrill, Joy Prater, Steve Rommerskirchen, Brandon Kircher, Bryan Braye and Gene Kious from Greenville Country Club, Kara Harris and Noel Lyons.