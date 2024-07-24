Comets Golf Scramble Results

The annual Comets Golf Scramble was recently held at the Greenville Country Club.

Thirty-six teams of four golfers played in one of two flights.

The first place team in Flight A consisted of golfers Cole Pickett, Gage Brauns, Mitch Vetter and Cody Summa. Second place was claimed by Josh, Robbie and Bob Donnewald, and Craig Heinzman.

In the B Flight, first place went to the team of John and Amber Helige, CJ Menker and Wayne Baldwin. Finishing second were Trevor, Nick, Larry and Daniel Suess.

All proceeds go the Comets boys basketball and baseball programs.

Sponsors for the golf scramble were:

Two Lane Rambler

Custom Wrenches

Langham Auctioneers

Greenville Family Dentistry

Jason Wiegman – State Farm

J & R Collision Center

Greenville Dairy Queen

Farmland Auto Glass Plus

Bradford National Bank

Belcher’s Power Equipment

West and Company, LLC

Hy-Tech Transmission

Supplied Energy

Midland States Bank

Thacker Insurance Service

Vision Ag

WGEL

Bond County Memorial VFW Post 1377

Enertech Global, LLC

BJ and Laurie Schneck

Kahuna’s Burgers and More

Field Level Ag

Chris Barth

Jace Keaster

Frank and Susan Watson

Doug and Nancy Ambuehl

Gary and Kathy Farnsworth

Preston Smith

Terry Burke

J & H Rensing Inc.

Maroon Bridal Company

4th Street Lanes

Niehaus Construction

Suess Farms

Big thank you to: Tessa Nestleroad, Melissa Cantrill, Joy Prater, Steve Rommerskirchen, Brandon Kircher, Bryan Braye and Gene Kious from Greenville Country Club, Kara Harris and Noel Lyons.