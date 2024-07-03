Highland Speedway World Of Outlaws Late Models Race

World Famous Highland Speedway has announced it will host its first World of Outlaws Late Models race Wednesday, August 14.

The World of Outlaws Late Models series is renowned for showcasing some of the best dirt track racing talent in the world.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome the World of Outlaws Late Models to Highland Speedway,” said Kurt Vonder Haar of Highland Racing LLC, the promoter for this race. “This event is not just a race; it’s a celebration of our community’s passion for racing. Hosting such a prestigious series is an honor, and we look forward to providing an unforgettable experience for both drivers and fans.”

With fans and teams traveling from across the country, local businesses such as hotels, restaurants, and shops are expected to see a significant boost.

Fans attending the event can look forward to an action-packed day, featuring some of the biggest names in dirt track racing. With pit gates opening at 12 PM and grandstands at 4 PM, there will be plenty of opportunities for fans to meet their favorite drivers, enjoy food and beverages, experience the Fan Zone and unique atmosphere that makes Highland Speedway a beloved venue for racing enthusiasts.

Tickets for this historic event are on sale now and can be purchased at the MyRacePass app or website. Due to the anticipated high demand, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early to ensure they don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime experience.