Hillsboro High Football Coaches Suspended

The Hillsboro Journal-News reports the Hillsboro Board of Education met in special session last week, and following a long executive session, took action to suspend four high school football coaches.

The board passed motions to suspend Head Coach Joe Reed for six games, starting immediately; and coaches Zach Reed, Bill Reed and Ryan Lipe for four games each, with the specific contests to be determined.

Hillsboro Superintendent David Powell said Joe Reed’s suspension includes football camp and pre-season training.

Powell advised the suspensions stem from an off-campus incident.

The Greenville Comets play at Hillsboro in their second game of the football season on September 6.