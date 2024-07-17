Jr High Baseball Camp & Tryout Dates Set

Coach Trevor Stoecklin has announced the dates for the Blue Jays baseball camp and team tryouts.

The camp is July 29 through August 2, from 9 a.m. to noon each day.

Tryouts for the team are August 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. to noon each day.

The camp and tryouts will take place at the Greenville Junior High School baseball field.

Coach Stoecklin advised that boys wanting to try out must have an up-to-date physical and proof of insurance. Questions can be directed to the coach at 334-3084.

The Blue Jays begin their season August 14 and their first home games are August 17.