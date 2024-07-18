Korte & Luijohan Golf Scramble September 28

Korte & Luitjohan Contractors. Inc. of Highland will host its 29th annual golf scramble, to benefit Camp Ondessonk. It is Saturday, September 28 at Roland Barkau Memorial Golf Course in Okawville.

The event has been renamed the Pete Korte Memorial Golf Benefit, in memory of K & L’s founder, who served on the camp’s board of directors for seven years and launched the golf scramble nearly 30 years ago. He passed away last September.

The cost for the four-person scramble is $115 per golfer or $460 per team. This includes golf, a cart, refreshments on the course, lunch, skins and mulligans. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the shotgun start is at 8 a.m. Golfers can also participate in skills contests.

Sponsorships are also available.

On-line player registration and sponsorships can be set up at bit.ly/KorteGolf2024.

Camp Odessonk consists of nearly 1,000 acres near Ozark, Illinois. It offers youths of all faiths, ages eight to 16 a summer camping experience with many activities.