World Of Outlaws Late Models Coming To Highland Speedway

World Famous Highland Speedway is one of the biggest tourist draws in the area on Saturday nights. Kurt VonderHaar from the Speedway crew, joined Ryan Mifflin on the WGEL morning show Friday to talk about a special events coming to Highland, the World of Outlaws Late Models. The Beat The Heat 40 late model race by Belo will be $10,000 to win and $2,000 to win the modified race. He said there will be two divisions with many cars anticipated.

VonderHaar said the event, which will showcase many of the best drivers in the Midwest will also have a massive economic impact on the Highland community with three to four thousand rabid racing fans in town on August 14.

Click below to hear his comments:

Tickets are expected to be in very high demand so Kurt urged fans to buy their tickets early. The easiest way to get them is at MyRacePass.com or by downloading the MyRacePass app.

Kurt said the bigger the turnout on August 14, the better the chances of this event coming back to Highland Speedway.