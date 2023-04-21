KC To Host IL SBDC For The Metro East In Nashville April 27

On Thursday, April 27, local business owners and entrepreneurs throughout the region are invited to meet the SIUE Small Business Development Center staff and participate in one-on-one advisory sessions from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Nashville Education Center at 17869 Exchange Avenue, Nashville, Illinois.

Kaskaskia College is pleased to bring this valuable small business resource to the Nashville area. Illinois SBDC for the Metro East Director, Jo Ann Di Maggio May, finds these open house events an effective way to connect with the local business community. “We always enjoy SBDC Community Days and truly appreciate Cydney L. Richardson, MA, Workforce Development and Community Education, and Kaskaskia College serving as our host,” said Di Maggio May, “It truly takes a team effort to help small businesses to survive and thrive.” This is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs and business owners to discover the valuable business resources that the SBDC has to offer.

Staff from Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will be available to talk confidentially with business owners and entrepreneurs on a range of topics including, but not limited to:

Business financing

Marketing assistance

Social media strategy

Business plans

Expansion opportunities

Buying and selling a business

State and federal regulations

The SBDC Day runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a 60-minute exclusive workshop, “Social Media Tips and Tricks,” starting at 12 p.m. (noon), sponsored with lunch by Bradford National Bank. The workshop will be presented by Mikayla Wilhelm, marketing/social media Graduate Assistant for the Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE.

Attendees who want to meet privately with a SBDC counselor are encouraged to request a 30-minute appointment by calling (618) 650-2929.

Di Maggio May and her staff plan to hold at least four SBDC Days in 2023.

The SBDC for the Metro East assists entrepreneurs as well as existing business owners operating in the nine-county Metro East region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses.

SBDC’s in Illinois are funded, in part, through a cooperative agreement among the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville as a service to the community. To learn how these no- cost services may help your business venture, contact the Metro East SBDC at (618) 650-2929 or sbdcedw@gmail.com.