Historical Society Meeting In Smithboro April 25

The Bond county Historical and Genealogical societies will have a meeting Tuesday, April 25, at the Smithboro Village Hall. It will begin at 7 PM.

The meeting will focus on the story of Smithboro, including stories from longtime locals and former residents; visual nostalgia of people, businesses, and events; and participation in a Q&A.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting and you’re encouraged to bring memories, photographs, and advertising from Smithboro. The session will serve as the April meeting of the Bond County Historical and Genealogical Societies. Refreshments will be served.