This Week’s Activities At The Senior Center

The Bond County Senior Center’s calendar for the week of April 25 through April 28 includes six activities.

On Monday, the University of Illinois will present a container gardening program, then at 12:30 p.m. it will be popcorn and a movie.

Pinochle will be played at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, then at 11:30 a.m. there will be a program about exploring Google Calendar.

Mexican train dominoes will be played at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28 at 12:30 p.m. will be bingo for seniors.

The Bond County Senior Center is located at 1001 East Harris Avenue in Greenville. For more information call 664-1465.