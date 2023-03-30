George A. Hartnagel, 81, of Millersburg, IL, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital after a long battle with Inclusion Body Myositis.

George was born on June 4, 1941, in Belleville, IL, to Albert Hartnagel and Mildred (nee Lucas) Hartnagel Knecht. He married Sharon Ann Haberer on September 26, 1964, at the Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL.

George graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1959. He enlisted in the Navy after graduation and served until 1963 on the USS Current. After his marriage to Sharon, George worked with the local 100 Labor Union for many years. He then became part owner and machinist at Edwardsville Machine and Welding until he retired in 2010.

George was a member of the St. Paul United Church of Christ in Jamestown, IL and the American Legion Post 1106 in Pocahontas, IL. He served as the President of the St. Louis Auto Racing Association for many years, and belonged to the Hug Cemetery Board in Millersburg, IL.

George enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, attending yearly reunions with his USS Current shipmates and traveling the country. He was especially fond of photography, being the track photographer at Highland Speedway and Fayette County Speedway for several years, and traveling to various parts of the country taking pictures for ARCA, NASCAR, USAC, Silver Crown, and the World of Outlaws.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Hartnagel and Mildred Hartnagel Knecht; stepfather, Phillip Knecht; sister and brother-in-law, Norma and Westley Haberer; sister-in-law, Sharon Kay Haberer; granddaughter, Amber Hartnagel.

George is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sharon Hartnagel, Millersburg, IL; sons, Ronald (Tina) Hartnagel, Bradley Hartnagel, both of Millersburg, IL; grandchildren, Trevor (Haley) Hartnagel, Cale (Cortney) Hartnagel, Amara (Justin) Knackstedt, Brianna (Dallas) Hopkins, Kenley Hartnagel; great grandchildren, Weston Hartnagel, Ronnie Hartnagel, Jace Knackstedt, Dallas Hopkins, and one on the way; siblings, Richard (Cay) Hartnagel, Suzann Rizzi, Kathleen Luna; brother-in-law, Duane Haberer; special friend, Shelby Mann; numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to Hug Cemetery Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation or donor’s choice.

Celebration of Life Service: Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 2:00 to 6:00 pm, at the Greenville VFW.

There will be no interment at this time.

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL