Leon E. Albers, age 87, of Germantown, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Cedarhurst of Breese.

He was born April 13, 1935 in Germantown, a son of the late Virgil and Emelia, nee Winter, Albers.

Leon is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ruth, nee Timmermann, Albers, whom he married September 9, 1958 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese; children, Mark (Charlene) Albers of Germantown, Pamela Albers of Denver, CO, Jean (Mike) Brauer of Germantown, Tom (Shelly) Albers of Germantown, and Shelly (Scott) Richter of Kansas City, MO; grandchildren, Kimberly (Chris) Fehr, Amelia (Richard) Mejia, Wesley (Jasmine) Schroeder, Cassandra (Chandler) Williams, Jacob (Dr. Kennedy) Brauer, Kaitlyn (friend Jaron Seiffert) Albers, Kaylee Albers, Shawn Albers, Lydia Richter, Logan Richter, and Kaden Richter; stepgrandson, Luca Juszczyk; granddaughter-in-law, Ali Albers; great-grandchildren, Rafe Albers, Miles and Elliana Fehr, Jackson Mejia, Edward Schroeder, Lane and Hutton Williams, Crew Brauer, Ava Seiffert, and was anticipating the birth of baby girl Brauer; brother, Don (Claudia) Albers of Germantown; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Lucille “Lou” Albers of Washington, MO, Wilbert “Wib” Timmermann of Albers, Helen Timmermann of Breese, Rita Usselmann of Breese, Jeanette Timmermann of St. Rose, Rich Timmermann of Breese, Larry Timmermann of Breese, and Jane Timmermann of Germantown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Leon was preceded in death by a grandson, Scott J. Albers; great-granddaughter, Penelope Fehr; son-inlaw David Juszczyk; brothers, James “Jimmy” Albers, Jerome “Muscles” (Emmy) Albers, Cy Albers, and David Albers; motherin-law and father-in-law, Mary, nee Duing, and Aloys Timmermann, Sr.; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Elvera (Louie) Grapperhaus, Dorothy “Dot” Timmermann, Bernice (Paul) Von Bokel, Stanley Timmermann, Frank Usselmann, Aloys “Ollie” Timmermann, Anna Jean Timmermann, Robert “Bob” Timmermann, and Jeanette Kohrs.

Leon was a veteran of the United States Army and was the owner/operator of Albers Construction in Germantown, retiring in 2003. Leon was very proud of the fact that he built every one of his children’s houses. Even though Leon was a very skilled carpenter, his true passion was farming. His hobbies included playing golf, taking drives to look at the land, and watching the St. Louis Cardinals, attending opening day games for many years. Above all, Leon loved spending time with his wife, children, and all of his grandchildren.

He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown, Germantown American Legion Post 325, Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869, Carpenters Local 662-Freeburg, Germantown Businessmen and Professional Association, Clinton County Home Builders Association, volunteered as the stand chairman of the St. Boniface Church picnic and Germantown Spassfest, and was a former member of the Clinton County Zoning Board.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, April 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery with full military honors accorded.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 2, 2023 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Monday, April 3, 2023 from 8:00-9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Residential Hospice, Shriners Hospitals for Children, St. Boniface Cemetery, Alzheimer’s Association, or Clinton County Humane Society and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, PO Box 117, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.