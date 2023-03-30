Charged With Sorento Area Home Invasion

Denver Cunningham, age 33, of Staunton, has been charged in Bond county Circuit Court with the Class X felony of home invasion.

The state alleges on February 22 Cunningham entered a dwelling in rural Sorento, knowing the resident was present, and intentionally injured the occupant by grabbing him and wrestling him to the floor.

The Staunton man is also charged with making a false complaint to 9-1-1, allegedly placing the call on February 22 and reporting a traffic accident, when no such accident occurred. That charge is a Class 4 felony.

Cunningham has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He has demanded a trial by jury. A status hearing on the case is to be held in court on April 5.

Cunningham’s bail is $10,000 cash.