Greenville Man Faces Sex Charges

Michael L. Clark, age 41 of Greenville, has been charged in Bond County Circuit Court with two counts of alleged aggravated criminal sexual abuse dating back to 1996.

The state alleges in the first count that between October 1 and December 1 of 1996, Clark, a family member, committed an act of sexual conduct with a female under the age of 18.

The other count alleges the defendant, by the use of force, committed an act of sexual conduct which resulted in the pregnancy of the victim, and it occurred while the victim was a minor, thus extending the period of limitations. The same dates are included in count two.

Clark has posted $750 cash bond.

Through his attorney, he has filed a plea of not guilty to the charges and is demanding a trial by jury.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 20.

Both criminal counts are Class 2 felonies.