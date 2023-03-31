Patricia Mary Tune, age 89, of Aviston passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Caring First Nursing Home in Breese. She was born in Breese on April 15, 1933, the daughter of Edward and Lydia (Rolfingsmeyer) Keilbach. She married Charles Tune in 1952 in Pickens, Arkansas and he preceded her in death on March 4, 2020. She is survived by her children: Debra (Jim) Renspurger, Donna (Gary) Jansen, Kevin (Bonnie) Tune, Michael (Lisa) Tune, Randy (Terry) Tune, Gale Higgins and special friend Rick, Lisa (Kurt) Timmermann, and Kimberly Dalbarto and special friend Trevor; thirty grandchildren, thirty-three great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Gerri Keilbach, and Judy Keilbach; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by his mother and father; a daughter, Doreen Barchett; a grandson, Jeffrey Charles Kalmer; two brothers: Dale Keilbach, and Gene Keilbach; sisters-in-law, Anita Berner and Beverly “Pepp” Vonhatten; Brother-in-law, Claude Tune.

Patricia worked at Arrow Group in Breese for 30 years before her retirement. She enjoyed taking Sunday drives with her husband and she loved always having her family around and visiting. Her favorite past time included playing bingo and taking shopping trips to Walmart.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 followed by a memorial service beginning at 7:00 PM pm at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese.

Memorials made in memory of Patricia are suggested to the Breese Nursing Home and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 150 North Clinton Street, Breese, IL 62230.

