The Greenville and Breese Central varsity baseball teams locked up in a wild baseball game Wednesday at Greenville.

The teams combined for 33 runs, with Central posting a 21-12 victory.

For the Comets, Hudson Alstat had two hits. Drew Potthast and Jon Burlingame each recorded RBI doubles.

The varsity Comets are now 3-3 for the season and host Litchfield on Friday.

In junior varsity play Wednesday, the Comets were defeated by Breese Central 12-7.