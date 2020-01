The Greenville College mens basketball team made a successful trip to Louisville, Kentucky Saturday.

The Panthers began the new year with a 145-133 win over Spalding University.

They never trailed in the game and led by 15 at halftime. Leading scorer was Marvin Bateman with 34 points.

Greenville is now 4-7 overall and 3-1 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Panthers travel to Jacksonville on Wednesday to battle MacMurray College.